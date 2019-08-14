Heartland Network picks up Flint-based reality show about rental property management

(08/14/19) - The rental property market in Flint has a huge spotlight on it now.

Just Renting is now a part of the Heartland Network lineup showing the behind the scenes, day to day management and everything in between.

"I don't think we knew exactly where it was going to end up, and to be picked up by a network, it has been phenomenal," said Cortne Moshier, Branch Manager.

Moshier is the branch manager for Gebrael Management, which owns some 1,500 commercial and residential properties. Wednesday ABC12 had an inside look at the filming of one of the scenes with Moshier, investor Jack Galvin and CEO Nadeem Gebrael.

"I'm very passionate about the city and our business so showcasing both of those I think is going to be amazing," Gebrael said.

Gebrael says they are maintaining creative control in the deal with Heartland. You'll see everything from property management and acquisitions to collecting payments and highlighting Flint businesses. As we saw from our peak at the show earlier this spring - you never know what can happen.

"There is a lot of bizarre things. There's a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of crazy, so I think they're just going to get an in depth to what renting in the city is like," Moshier said.

The team believes the platform will only help with their desire to keep giving back to the city.

"We try to get involved as much as we can in the community so we're embedded in a lot of organizations and trying to help out and do things. It'll make us able to give back a little bit more, help a little bit more around the city," Gebrael said.

You can watch Just Renting starting August 25 at 8:30 p.m. It'll be available Sundays and Tuesdays. You can also watch via Heartland's free Roku® live streaming channel.

To learn more on how to watch, visit this link

Just Renting online.