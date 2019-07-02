AC repair business heats up as temps soar

(07/02/19)-Monday was the hottest day of the year so far--

with the heat index reaching 90 plus in many parts of Mid Michigan.

Air-conditioners are running non-stop trying to keep up with the summer heat--

and that means business is booming for repair workers!

After a very late start summer has finally arrived. And as those temperatures soar into the 90's-- you can hear the sweet sounds of AC's humming all over Mid Michigan.

Or at least you hope so.

"Now that the weather broke, we are swamped," Davison Heating and Cooling General Manager, Matt Urch.

Matt Urch is the general manager at Davison Heating and Cooling.

He says business has started to heat up over the past week or so.

"We are currently booked until Friday or Monday. We are taking as many calls as we can trying to get to as many people as possible, but we are little overwhelmed and I'm assuming all the other companies are as well because it went right from cold to hot," Urch said

Urch says waiting until the temps to warm to check your AC is not a good idea.

"We did have a few customers that were thoughtful enough to think ahead and start getting tuneups done on the equipment before the hot weather it, "Urch said.

Urch says there are things you can do to make sure your AC is running efficiently.

"People are who are calling in today, we are telling them first of all, check you circuit breakers and fuses. Make sure the circuit breaker is in the on position, make sure the fuses aren't tripped and also make sure your thermostat is set to cooling Some people forget to change it from heating to cooling," Urch said.

Urch also says make sure it is clear of debris.

"An air conditioner is designed to pick up heat in the house and get rid of it outside and either one of those surfaces is covered with pet hair, cottonwood fuzz, grass clippings or something like that. That heat transfer can't occur, so it becomes very inefficient and it could effect it so much it won't work at all," Urch said.