Heavy rain and a few strong storms possible this weekend

(3/28/2020) - A potent storm system will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to Mid-Michigan this weekend and also the season's first chance at seeing strong thunderstorms.

Saturday began with a steady light to moderate rainfall that has added up to nearly one inch in spots. This rain should gradually come to an end by early afternoon. Another round of showers and storms is then forecast to move in during the evening.

This second round will bring the opportunity for a few strong to possibly severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a marginal risk for severe weather. The greatest threats will be from heavy rain and large hail.

The main opportunity for any severe weather will be after 8 p.m. and through the overnight hours.

Additional rainfall of 0.50" to 1.00"+ is likely through Sunday so flooding of low-lying areas is possible this weekend.

Additionally, a warm front will lift through the area tonight bringing in very warm temperatures by Sunday morning. This, however, will be quickly followed by a cold front on Sunday that will usher in much cooler air and gusty winds. Winds from the southwest late Sunday could gust near 40 mph.

