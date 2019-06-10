Heavy rain cause more road problems in Saginaw County

(06/10/19) - The Saginaw County Road Commission is dealing with a case of deja vu.

Monday morning a small hole appeared along the shoulder of Dixie Highway between Herzog Road and S. Portsmouth Road, in front of Candlelite Bowling.

The road commission repaired the same Bridgeport Township location on May 28 after another heavy batch of rain.

"When you get that volume of water and that pressure, you know, it'll expose your weak spots in a hurry," said SCRC Director of Maintenance Dan Medina. "And that's what you find out. It's unfortunate, but that's the way it is, and we have many more than we'd like."

There were a handful of trouble spots that appeared Monday.

"Most of it's just water over the road, and a lot of it's receding now, just too much for the system to take at one time," Medina explained.

This spring rain has had a ripple effect.

Medina said scheduled projects have been pushed back, including the chip seal work underway.

"I just had to cancel it for tomorrow because we're going to deal with a lot of issues that we have. Road issues and shoulder issues because of the rain event that we had today. So yeah, it affects everything. All this rain just sets everything back," Medina said.

More rain is in the forecast this week.

"We just have to deal with it. Do the best you can, I mean that's all we can do. We address the issues as they come and that's all we can do," Medina said.

The two lanes of Dixie Highway will remain closed Monday night. The road commission plans to open them Tuesday morning.