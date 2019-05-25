Heavy rainfall overnight impacts Frankenmuth roadways

(05/25/19) - The City of Frankenmuth says it received about six inches of rain Friday night in just a two hour period.

Birch Run Road between N Belsay Road and Vassar Road

The city's existing drainage system is overloaded - but they have crews out trying to service areas they're aware of.

Some roads are not passable.

The city asks for patience if you are experiencing flooding.

They say the storm system is working but it's taking a little time to process all of the water.

You need to check your catch basins and let the city know about any issues.

