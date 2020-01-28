Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in U.P.

(1/28/2020) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Iron River is closed indefinitely after its roof collapsed under a heavy snow load on Monday night.

No injuries were reported. River North Pub & Grill closed for two hours, and the City View Apartments were temporarily evacuated because of the risk of natural gas leaks and fire potential.

Police say apartment residents were loaded onto buses to be taken to the high school gym, but the fire department determined the apartments were safe and residents were allowed to return home.

"Our next step we are waiting for the insurance adjustor to review the damage and we will find out then if we are rebuilding, if we have to knock the entire building down," said Nancy Pellegrini, the executive director of the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate. "I believe that is what we will have to do and then it's making a decision of where we want to go in Iron County and how we want to continue our presence there.”

Pellegrini said the ReStore will remain closed indefinitely until the full extent of damages can be assessed, however donations and items available for purchase supporting the ReStore can continue to be made at the Kingsford ReStore at 113 S Milwaukee Ave., Kingsford, MI 49802.