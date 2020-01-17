Heavy snow with white-out conditions into Saturday morning

Saturday is a great day to relax at home during the morning hours. Heavy snow and wind will cause very slow travel conditions during the morning hours.

Heavy snow moves in after midnight and will start accumulating quick. Wind will be blowing it around as well. East west roads will be particularly vulnerable to drifting. With gusts near 40 mph, and high rates of accumulation, white-outs will be possible.

Snow will be heavy at times through midday Saturday, with snowfall rates approaching 1-2"/hour. Totals will be between 4-6" for most, with higher amounts toward 127 and north of the bay, and lighter amounts the further south you are with rain mixing in Saturday afternoon. Temps on Saturday will be in the lower 30s further north to the upper 30s closer to I-69. Winds pick up tonight, out of the SE at 15-25mph, gusting to 30mph. Winds Saturday will be shifting to the S and W at 20-30mph with gusts around 40mph possible.

On the backside of this system, temps will fall into the lower 20s Saturday night and stay there Sunday. Therefore, any roadway that is wet and untreated will be able to freeze and become icy. It'll be windy into Sunday morning with winds lightening through Sunday afternoon. Westerly winds will cause lake effect to continue into Sunday, so scattered snow showers will stay in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.