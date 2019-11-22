Help instead of prison possible for veterans in Shiawassee County

(11/22/19) - One mid-Michigan county just unveiled a new program designed to help Veterans in trouble with the law.

It's an effort that will steer Shiawassee County veterans into treatment, rather than prison.

Court can be a very stressful and humbling experience.

Especially, for veterans who have wound up on the wrong side of the law.

That's why Shiawassee County's 35th Circuit Court is trying something new.

"We've created a niche where we can service veterans that returned from service with substance abuse problems, mental health problems," said Shiawassee County 35th District Court Judge Matt Stewart.

This veteran treatment program runs through both the drug and mental health court system, as well as establishing partnerships with other agencies to give veterans the support they need.

"The niche that we've created allowed us to partner with Veterans Affairs in Saginaw and Veterans Affairs across the street from the courthouse, as a matter of fact, in Shiawassee County," added Judge Stewart.

Roughly 30% of Vietnam veterans have experienced PTSD symptoms.

About 12% of those who served in the first Gulf War, and up to 20% of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans.

"I think that means a lot for the veteran community as a whole, because we have so many veterans that have PTSD. And sometimes they just fall through the cracks and either don't seek help or don't know how to find help," commented Vietnam Veterans of America Veteran Service Officer Darcy Andrews.

Recovery measures can include everything from counseling to medication to treatment options, depending on the issue.

"The awareness for veterans right now is just amazing, and the out-pour of support from the communities as a whole is huge," added Andrews.

Only non-violent offenders can participate in the Veterans Treatment Program, which is currently active and screening those that qualify for the program.