Hemlock Semiconductor announces 50 layoffs at Saginaw area operations

(6/19/2020) - Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County is letting 50 workers go.

The Thomas Township company says the move is directly tied to the coronavirus and Chinese tariffs. The decision was announced internally on Thursday.

Hemlock Semiconductor has been in mid-Michigan since 1991. The company provides polysilicon to the electronics and solar industries.

According to the economic development group Saginaw Future, the company is Saginaw County's 12th largest employer currently with 660 employees.