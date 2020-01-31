Hemlock going wild for Super Bowl-bound Wylie

The people of Hemlock are painting the town red ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

That's because a man born and raised in the Saginaw County community has a huge presence on the Chiefs offensive line.

Sunday will be a big day in the small town of Hemlock. Jenn Neiderquill of Jenn's Place is hoping to pack them in.

"We are hoping that the town of Hemlock will come and support our local player," says Neiderquill.

That local player is Andrew Wylie, who is an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs. While he grew up in the Hemlock area, he actually graduated from Midland High School.

But he went to school for a time in Hemlock, his family still lives here, and the students are fans.

"Kids who are you rooting for." the Hemlock elementary students are asked.

"The Kansas City Chiefs."

"And more specifically, what player,"

"Andrew Wylie," they scream.

"I don't think we've ever had anyone play in the Super Bowl, as far as I know," says Phil Mulvaney.

He owns Farmer's Home Tavern in Hemlock and while he's had big crowds for the big game before, this one will be different.

"Sunday is a little extra, we have a hometown boy playing, that's pretty cool, I know his dad quite well, Scott, comes in quite often, and once in awhile we see Andrew, in the off season," he says.

An autographed picture of Wylie is on the wall in the tavern. There have been signs popping up around town as well.

Vick Rathaur owns the party store in nearby Laporte and across the street, there is more support for Wylie.

"Two people came and they hang that sign, I see the name and I saw, oh wow, that's the guy here," he says.

It's not clear if Wylie will play in the Super Bowl. While he was the starting tackle for much of the regular season, he has missed the last four games with an injury, but Neiderquill says she will be watching for number 77.

"Big Kansas City fans now?" we asked.

"We are turning into them," says Neiderquill.

