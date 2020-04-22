Henry Ford Health System announces 2,800 layoffs due to coronavirus

(4/22/2020) - Henry Ford Health System is the latest Metro Detroit hospital to announce significant layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The health system with six hospitals around the Detroit area is laying off 2,800 employees temporarily. None of the affected employees are directly involved in patient care and work in areas closed or curtailed by coronavirus restrictions.

All of the employees will retain their health insurance and will be eligible for unemployment benefits, which top out at $962 per week in Michigan.

“I know that news concerning furloughs is painful – especially for an organization like ours, whose greatest strength has always been our people,” President and CEO Wright Lassiter III said. “We value each team member’s unique contribution and this decision does not change that. But, we must face these realities head on.”

Hospitals across Michigan have been losing revenue after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed restrictions on elective and non-essential medical procedures.

Lassiter said Henry Ford Health lost $43 million of revenue in March, which accounts for half of the system's patient care revenue from the same period a year ago.

Beaumont Health in the Detroit area announced 450 job cuts and temporarily laid off 2,475 employees earlier this week. In addition, top executives will take pay reductions of up to 45% and CEO John Fox’s base pay will be cut by 70%.

Beaumont has 38,000 employees and eight hospitals.