Henry Ford Health System says its coronavirus cases are flattening

(4/16/2020) - A major Detroit-area health care provider is reporting another drop in COVID-19 patients.

Henry Ford Health System said Thursday it has 617 patients with the coronavirus, the lowest number since April 1.

The hospital system cautions that the crisis is far from over, but says it’s encouraged enough to start scheduling surgeries unrelated to the coronavirus.

It's also suspending plans for extra space for COVID-19 patients.

