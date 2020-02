(02/16/20) - It's about that time to figure out if you want to get involved with a hugely popular golf tournament in Mid-Michigan.

Organizers for this year's Ally Challenge presented by McClaren are recruiting volunteers.

Tournament officials announced Saturday that registration is now open.

The 2020 Ally Challenge is July 27 through August 2 at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

Potential volunteers have lots of choices available.

A description of each area is available here.