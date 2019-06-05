Here's why this was the longest flu season in 10 years

(06/05/19) - It's the longest flu season we've seen in 10 years. That's according to a report from the CDC.

Dr. Hamaker at Hamilton Community Health Network offered several reasons, but one of them continues to be a familiar foe in 2019: our always-friendly Michigan weather.

"The flu is prevalent in any season. It's just normally, we see it in late fall. winter, and the early spring. It's just run a little longer this year for a probably some various reasons. Peoples' state of health and the winter was longer here in Michigan this year as well too. As we see in spring, we haven't gotten to spring yet," Dr. Hamaker said.

In addition to weather, Dr. Hamaker also pointed towards a decline of immunizations, which can help prevent the disease or shorten it.

He suggests preventative health like washing your hands frequently, living an active lifestyle, maintaining a healthy diet, and drinking lots of fluids. He also added that his job isn't to write prescriptions, but to educate the public on how to prevent diseases even beyond the flu.

"We think about smoking. If I ask somebody, why don't you smoke? Well, that causes lung cancer. We need to think similarly about our food too. If we're putting the wrong food into our bodies. Not a lot of fast food, not a lot of soda, but we're putting good vegetables and healthy products into our bodies, we're going to get that back. That's going to pay dividends no matter what. It's important. Take care of your body. It'll take care of you," Dr. Hamaker said.

For more information about the flu, its symptoms, and obtaining the flu vaccine, contact your physician or the Hamilton Health Community Network.