Hidden hot dangers lurk at popular Mid-Michigan beaches

(7/18/2019) - Families looking to cool down at the beach or splash pad this week need to be aware of some hidden dangers as temperatures soar.

Some surfaces can get really hot, especially when the sun beats down all day and temperatures soar into the 90s.

For example, a heat gun shows the sidewalk at Bluebell Beach in Genesee County topped out around 104 degrees. That's warm to the touch, but certainly not that hot.

Sand away from the water was running at about 107 degrees. Once again, not too bad.

Closer to wet sand, the temperature only reached 83 degrees. The water itself has warmed up to about 81 or 82 degrees at Bluebell Beach, so it's still refreshing to get wet.

Playground equipment can be very hot and cause burns. Thanks to hazy cloud cover, Blue Bell Beach's playground only reached about 103 degrees.

While kids cooled off at the splash pad, adults sought shade under tents or the pavilion.

"Everyone's been complaining about the heat. The kids, they've been really, really excited about this. So, it's just good to see them have fun and cool off," said Flint resident Tion-Bay Montgomery.

The hottest surface at Bluebell Beach? The playground rubber pad checked in at nearly 120 degrees.