Hidden treasure: how wastewater could save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic

The head of the CDC says testing wastewater for coronavirus could reveal a lot, that according to Politico. An SVSU chemistry class is leading the charge.

“It’s sometimes a little bit nasty but it’s okay. I have some great students who don’t mind working with it.”

It’s ironic the very things most Americans flush away without a second thought could save our lives.

“We really hope that we can contribute in some way.”

Doctor Tami Sivy’s in her element.

“When we realized we could use our expertise and our instrumentation in this new context,” begins Sivy. “We thought it really was something we should pursue.”

Sivy and her SVSU chemistry students have formed partnerships with wastewater treatment plants up and down Saginaw Bay, collecting samples and turning wastewater into a goldmine of data.

“There could be many magnitudes of order greater number of people infected,” explains Sivy. “Part of this is to use it as a better determination of the infection rate.”

A state of the art digital drop polymerase chain reaction or PCR then analyzes those samples, flagging genetic markers unique to COVID-19. Because it appears in fecal matter three days after infection, it could give critical lead time and peg an emerging hot spot.

“It’s able to quantify the levels of a specific piece of DNA in a sample,” says Sivy. “It’s very, very specific… we can very specifically and sensitively tell whether the viral RNA was in the sample.”

There’s a precedent that applies here: it turns out variants of the same technology are used in other parts of the world to monitor, for instance, the resurgence of polio.

“These are techniques that have actually been used for decades,” explains Sivy. “They’re just being honed and modified to use them now with this current health crisis.”

Sivy’s class is just beginning to put what they’ve gathered under the proverbial microscope. Soon to give the world a powerful new tool and proving truth is stranger than fiction. As they convert that raw data into a tangible set of conclusions, expect an update from ABC 12 detailing what they find.

