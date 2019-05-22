High school students bridge gap to EMT shortage

(5/22/2019) - EMT's often make the difference between life and death in an emergency, but their numbers are dropping dramatically.

One community is hoping to boost their numbers with a special program just for high schoolers.

"I mean it means the world to me. I love this place. I've grown up here my whole life," Sam Marcotte said.

Marcotte is part of a class of high school seniors set to graduate with emergency medical training. He and the rest of the seniors took part in specialized EMT training from the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District.

This two-year program is a push to help fill a shortage of EMTs in Shiawassee County. Marcotte's goal is to become a paramedic in his hometown.

"I love to help people and giving back to my community is just a way I can do that with EMS," Marcotte said.

Mid-Michigan like communities across the country are having trouble finding people willing to become EMTs. The number of Michigan students graduating from paramedic training programs has dropped significantly.

The Michigan Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness shows the numbers are down from 1,200 per year to only 250 a year since 2016.

The Shiawassee County program is working to boost those numbers. In its second year, 20 students graduated, 17 of whom are female.

"Some girls can lift better than some boys, and I think we can just do the same job," Mariah Dunkin said.

Being an EMT is not easy or a simple career path. Some of the reasons the numbers have dropped include long hours, low pay and intense physical and emotional stress.

This program is free for students who live in Shiawassee County. Instructors are looking to have another program start up this fall.