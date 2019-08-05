High ranking UAW official Norwood Jewell sent to prison for corruption

(8/5/2019) - Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell was sentenced to 15 months in prison for taking part in a corruption scheme involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles management.

Jewell, who lives in Swartz Creek, was convicted of accepting illegal payments from the automaker's management while working as the highest ranking UAW official in the union's Chrysler division.

Jewell, 61, was in charge of negotiating and administering UAW contracts with Fiat Chrysler from 2014 to 2016, representing tens of thousands of workers. During that time, he accepted $90,000 in bribes for himself, colleagues and friends.

The illegal payments included:

-- Nearly $7,000 of food and liquor for Jewell and other high ranking UAW officials at the London Chop House in Detroit. That came while the union was negotiating a new contract with Fiat Chrysler in September 2015.

-- Meals, 29 rounds of golf and use of a private village in Palm Springs, California, costing tens of thousands of dollars.

-- More than $2,000 worth of tickets and passes to Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, for Jewell's best friend.

-- More than $25,000 for lavish parties with the UAW's International Executive Board hosted at the UAW/FCA National Training Center. Attendees got personalized bottles of wine, boxes of cigars and women paid to light the cigars.

“Jewell’s actions as an elected UAW official who took tens of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler amount to a betrayal of the UAW’s members and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. “Our office will continue to stand up for the men and women of the union by vigorously prosecuting UAW corruption.”

Jewell is the eighth defendant sentenced for the massive corruption scandal between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler.