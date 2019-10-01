High school football player stops, pays respect to National Anthem in candid moment

When Jacob Pope was walking to football practice across a parking lot at Davidson High School, he thought he was alone.

Jacob Pope didn't think anyone was watching when he took a moment to honor the National Anthem in a school parking lot. (Source: WGHP, Tribune, Lauren Pope via CNN)

So, when he heard the National Anthem playing in the distance ahead of a softball game, he paused to hold his hand over his heart, not knowing a teacher was watching.

"No one was there. I just stopped because it was the right thing to do," Jacob said.

The teacher was so impressed by his candid moment of respect for the anthem that she snapped a picture, later posting it to Facebook.

"She wanted to point out how, what a proud moment and how special he was for doing something like that when no one was looking," said Lauren Pope, Jacob's mom.

The post inspired thousands, raking in shares, likes and plenty of positive comments.

"They said, 'God bless this boy. I know he's been raised right. Amen. Awesome kid,'" Jacob Pope said.

"Our community, the school, surrounding community has just, it makes me tear up. Quite often just reading some of the positive things people have said about his character," Lauren Pope said.

Jacob Pope is overwhelmed by the response.

"I'm really shocked about it too," he said.

His parents believe everyone can learn a lot from their son's private act of patriotism.

"Character is what you do when no one is looking. He defines that," Lauren Pope said.

