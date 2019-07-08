High water awaits Tall Ship Celebration

(07/08/19) - Unusually high water levels are forcing some small changes at this year's Tall Ship Celebration in Bay City.

"Many years ago there was concern about water levels being too low to accommodate the ships, and now we're faced with much, much higher water levels," said BaySail Director of Marketing Scott Ellis.

The original plan was to have five of the nine visiting tall ships docked on the Wenonah Park side.

But Ellis said they're going with the flow. "Moving one ship to Vets Park, we've planned that for a long time, knowing that the water levels would be so high," he said.

Now there will be four tall ships docked on the east side along Wenonah Park, and five at Vets Park on the west side of the Saginaw River. That's also where the two local Appledore tall ships and two Princess Wenonah's will be docked.

The west side gives them some flexibility should the water create additional problems.

"We do have a lot of space in Vets Park where we can work to, you know, rearrange some things as needed if we were to face a situation like that," Ellis said.

The tall ships sail in Thursday afternoon, possibly between 1-3 p.m.

As soon as they're docked volunteers, many of them professional carpenters, get to work creating a custom entrance to each ship so people with a Souvenir Passport can get aboard.

"They take a look at what's needed, they build things, they build gangways or stairs or whatever is needed on site that day, and will work all night if they have to, to get ready for Friday morning," Ellis said.

With ten days to go the Tall Ship Celebration team is looking forward to smooth sailing. "We keep an eye on it and we have great teams in place to address what we need to," Ellis said.

The Tall Ship Celebration in Bay City runs July 18-21. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to learn more about tickets and other event information.