High water levels could lead to hidden dangers

(06/18/19) - This year's high water levels could be more than an inconvenience for boaters and people who live on the water's edge.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people about serious hidden dangers.

One of them is Electric Shock Drowning.

"Some of these docks might have electricity hooked up to them for lighting on the dock systems or boat lifts and things like that," said Lt. Jeremy Payne, a conservation officer with the DNR. "Because of that, some of the wiring might not be rated for the water, it might not be hooked up properly, so it'll cause a current to go through the water."

Lt. Payne said the shock could be deadly, or at least noticeable. "You might be swimming and you might feel tingly when you're swimming. So you definitely know that's an indicator and you want to get out, and report that to somebody in that area."

And while it's second nature to do whatever you can to help someone, electricity and water change the normal rules for a rescue.

"First you reach, then you throw something, then you row then you go," said Lt. Payne about most water rescues. "But we don't want you getting in the water because of the electricity."

You can also help by shutting off the power.

Other hidden dangers brought on by high water levels include stronger water currents, deeper swimming holes, and extra wake hitting the shore and potentially causing damage.

"Even things getting picked up on land from the water levels being up high, say a log gets picked up, could be floating down the river, something that you could hit," Lt. Payne said.

He added high water levels could hide docks too.

Lt. Payne also wanted to add that boaters should always have their life jacket.

"The holiday weekend is coming up, it's going to start getting warmer out, hopefully, and people are going to be out swimming and recreating and doing their thing, we just want everybody to be safe and careful," he said.

The DNR has a webpage dedicated to additional safety information. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to learn more.