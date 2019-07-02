High waters push campers to move ahead of Bay City Fireworks Festival

There's a new challenge this year for Bay City Firework volunteers. The rising water has pushed them to change a portion of the setup.

The families who use campers for the weekend are coming in Wednesday to Veterans Park. A couple of spots where they usually park for the weekend are closed off.

So, organizers did some careful shuffling to make sure everyone was happy.

"The water levels in the river have just gotten so high this year that they are coming up through the storm drain," Bay City Fireworks Festival President Doug Clark said.

In his 19 years working on the Bay City Fireworks show, this high water is a first for Clark.

"The high water has definitely caused us some issues," Clark said.

The boat lunch is under several feet of water, which enough to cover the top of one sign meant to be seen by boaters.

There's one bench for sure that'll be empty as fireworks go off this weekend. After seeing all of this organizers moved 50 of the more than 300 campers from around this area.

"We have a couple of different spots within the park that we are going to be utilizing to put those campers as well as Hooters parking lot. We've made an agreement with them to utilize that parking lot now," Clark said.

Clark says if somehow the water level drops, there's no way he's putting any campers near the boat launch area. He worries the water will go back up.

"We don't want to put someone in their camper in a spot that is dry at the time and then having them step out of their camper in the morning into six inches of water," Clark said.

All this rain posed as a risk for the ground, where the carnival goes. Clark says they've done a check to make sure it's safe.

"Everything seems to be fine. So, the carnival will be and operational tomorrow at 4pm,” Clark said.

"You know we are pretty resilient folks here in Bay City. We are going to make this thing happen and have a great event this weekend."

Clark says he worries what future impact this rising water could have. He says they might have to handle the setup differently next year.

