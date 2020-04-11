High winds could cause power outages Monday, High Wind Watch issued

A High Wind Watch is in effect for most of the ABC12 viewing area through Monday evening.

Easter Sunday start by bringing a rain chance through the day as our powerful storm systems moves into Michigan. The showers will only get heavier as the day wears on. Temperatures will spike into the upper 50s thanks to an increasing south wind.

That storm system will also bring with it a powerful cold front. The cold front blasts through around lunch time Monday. This will take our temperatures from the middle 50s down into the upper 30s with very, very strong winds. Gusts could range between 55-60 mph!

Winds this powerful could cause isolated power outages as well as down tree limbs. If driving be sure to keep both hands on the wheel.

West facing lake shore areas in Tuscola and Huron counties will take a pounding from high waves and lake shore flooding. The west side of the state will also see heavy surf.

Waves on Lake Huron could be as high as 11 ft.

We'll stay windy and cold into Tuesday and Wednesday as we struggle to even make it to 40 degrees.