High winds could top 60 mph in Mid-Michigan Monday afternoon

A rapidly intensifying storm system will move through the Great Lakes region Easter Sunday into Monday. High winds can be expected behind a very powerful cold front blasting through the state midday Monday.

Saturday we'll see some sunshine to start the day with clouds rolling back in as we progress through the afternoon. Highs will actually be pretty enjoyable in the middle 50s. Winds won't be too bad either, just around 10 mph out of the southwest. Rain showers will arrive around midnight Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday will continue that rain chance right through the day. The showers will only get heavier as the day wears on. Temperatures will spike into the upper 50s thanks to an increasing south wind.

The strong storm system bringing the rain is going to bring with it a powerful cold front. The cold front blasts through around lunch time Monday. This will take our temperatures from the middle 50s down into the upper 30s with very, very strong winds. Gusts could range between 55-60 mph!

Winds this powerful could cause isolated power outages as well as down tree limbs. If driving be sure to keep both hands on the wheel.

West facing lake shore areas in Tuscola and Huron counties will take a pounding from high waves and lake shore flooding. The west side of the state will also see heavy surf.

Waves on Lake Huron could be as high as 11 ft.

We'll stay windy and cold into Tuesday and Wednesday as we struggle to even make it to 40 degrees.