Hike in Michigan Catastrophic Claims fee announced before likely drop next year

(6/26/2019) - The annual fee every driver in Michigan pays to the Catastrophic Claims Association is going up about 10 percent beginning Monday before likely decreasing next year.

The mandatory fee is going up by $28 to $220 per vehicle per year, according to the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

That money goes to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, which pays for care of people injured in auto accidents when costs exceed $580,000.

The fee is likely to decrease on July 1, 2020, when the auto insurance reform package approved in May takes effect. That allows drivers to select varying levels of medical coverage through their auto insurance below lifetime coverage.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fee, which no other state charges, is one reason why drivers in the Mitten State pay the highest auto insurance rates in the United States.

Studies have shown that hospitals and health care providers overcharge the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association for care due to a lack of cost controls, which leads to increases in the annual assessment.

Beginning on July 1, 2020, drivers can choose the following levels of medical coverage through their auto insurance:

-- Unlimited medical benefits, which is required now

-- $500,000 in personal injury protection coverage.

-- $250,000 in personal injury protection coverage.

-- $50,000 in personal injury protection coverage for Medicaid recipients.

-- Completely opt out of personal injury protection coverage entirely with proof of separate health insurance that covers auto accident injuries.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will determine how much of a rate reduction can be enacted next year.