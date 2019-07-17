Hill Road reconstruction enters third phase, meaning no left turns allowed

(7/17/2019) - The $4.2 million Hill Road reconstruction project appears to be way ahead of schedule, but the latest phase comes with a new hiccup for drivers.

No left turns are allowed along the stretch from Fenton Road to Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township.

Crews have completely replaced the rough outside lanes, which were built with concrete. Now they have moved on to rehabilitating the middle three lanes.

One lane of traffic is open eastbound and westbound on the outside lanes. The speed limit throughout the project remains 25 mph, which police say they are enforcing strictly.

The Genesee County Road Commission's initial schedule for the project called for the third phase to take place from Sept. 3 to Oct. 11. The current status is about six weeks ahead of schedule.

The current phase of work involves stripping off the asphalt from the center three lanes, repairing the concrete base course and laying a new bed of asphalt.

When that is complete, the project moves into its final stage of laying the final course of asphalt and repaving intersections, which is scheduled to take about two weeks.