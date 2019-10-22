Hiring begins for 250 construction workers at $250 million solar farm

(10/22/2019) - The construction contractor for a $250 million solar farm in Shiawassee County is ready to start hiring 250 workers to build the development.

McCarthy Building Companies, which is the general contractor for Ranger Power's Assembly Solar project in Hazelton and Venice townships, is looking for pile drivers, forklift operators, layout crews and general laborers.

The jobs all start at $15 an hour with higher wages possible based on experience. On the job training will be provided, along with health insurance, paid time off, retirement savings and seven paid holidays in 2020.

Construction is expected to last into 2021

McCarthy is conducting open interviews next week during two events:

-- 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Michigan Works at 1975 M-21 in Owosso.

-- 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Owosso Armory at 215 N. Water St.

-- 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Owosso Armory.

Applicants don't need to make appointments, but they should bring a resume and come prepared for a brief interivew.