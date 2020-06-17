Historic flooding creates issues for wells in Midland and Gladwin County

(06/17/2020)- "Some of the wells around the lake might be an improperly constructed well that's been there for decades, either a shallow crock well or a driven well or something that may have been drawing it's source from the lake water," said Midland County Health Department officer, Fred Yanoski.

Which might explain why dozens of wells in Gladwin and Midland County might be coming up dry following the historic flooding in Midland County last month.

Yanosksi said there is another concern when its comes to wells impacted by the floods.

"Anyone whose well may have been flooded during the flood event should absolutely have their water tested before they start consuming it," he said.

Yanoski said the health department has begun testing wells in Midland.

"We've done about a hundred water tests and I think we estimated that around 50 wells might have been implicated. So we like to think anyone who has the well implicated has an opportunity to test it," he said

Yanoksi said if you do have a problem with your well water-- they are here to help.

"We are happy to help homeowners evaluate and look at options at providing safe drinking water."