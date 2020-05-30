Historical society raising funds for flood-damaged museums

(5/30/20) - The Historical Society of Michigan is working to raise funds through a GoFundMe campaign for museums damaged by flooding caused by heavy rains that preceded the failures of two dams in the Midland area.

Money raised by the campaign will go toward preserving and restoring damaged property and salvageable artifacts and collections. The Historical Society says it will withdraw the funds from the campaign and convey them to the Midland County historical organizations most affected by the flooding.

Nearly a dozen of the buildings that make up the Sanford Centennial Museum complex were damaged. The Doan History Center also was flooded.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

