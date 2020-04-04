Hobby Lobby closes all store locations after defying stay-at-home orders

(4/4/20) - Hobby Lobby announced Friday that it will close all its remaining stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Hobby Lobby will, after careful consideration, close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday, April 3rd, at 8:00 p.m.,” the company said in a statement.

“The stores will remain closed until further notice.”

Employees are being encouraged to file unemployment claims with their state unemployment commissions.

Previously, Hobby Lobby resisted closing in at least two states, arguing it was an “essential business.”

Sister company, Mardel Christian & Education, is also closing all store locations.

