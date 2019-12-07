Holiday Hope gives meals to 1,000 Flint families

With the holidays quickly approaching, many students will head to Christmas break meaning some will be faced with the question of where their next meal will come from.

A Flint food giveaway held this morning is hoping to give an answer to that question.

1,000 families were given a variety of food items through the annual Holiday Hope food giveaway event.

Organizers say they hope to provide enough food for each pre-selected family to get them through 2 full weeks-- enough to last the entire Christmas break.

The holidays can be a tough time for many-- but Flint Community Schools, Sodexo Magic and many other community partners are hoping to bring joy to Flint families anyway they can.

Organizers say their goal is to support those who need it the most.