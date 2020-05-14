Holiday Inn Express designated as emergency shelter to separate coronavirus patients

(5/14/2020) - An emergency temporary housing plan has been approved for Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties.

Catholic Charities of Genesee and Saginaw Counties has a new emergency shelter plan in place to separate homeless coronavirus patients at its homeless facilities.

The back up plan is designed to separate Catholic Charities residents with coronavirus symptoms from healthy people if it becomes necessary.

"At the beginning, we weren't fully sure of what was going to happen, so we wanted a plan for if we had a large number impacted by COVID-19," said Catholic Charities CEO Vicki Schultz. "Our concern was having a place for our homeless population."

Asymptomatic or healthy people who are homeless and using Catholic Charity shelters will be moved to the Holiday Inn Express near I-475. Those who test positive or need to be isolated would stay in one of the nonprofit's shelters.

"Right now, we have about 50 beds between our four locations. So we have space at this point for our homeless population," Schultz said.

Through partnerships with the city of Flint and other agencies, Catholic Charities was able to secure over $130,000 in federal funding to make the Holiday Inn Express agreement possible.

"It was great to work with the city to have this plan for a year, which is excellent for our community and homeless population," Schultz said.

Although this back up emergency plan is in place for the next year, she said the organization is nowhere near the numbers of coronavirus patients to necessary to use the plan.