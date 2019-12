(12/7/19) -- The Humane Society of Genesee County is celebrating its 9th annual Holiday of Hope event Saturday.

There will be adoption specials, a bake sale, vendors, and raffle prizes.

The first 10 adopted animals will also receive free micro-chipping.

It's happening Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

