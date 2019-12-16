Holiday season brings many different forms of theft to community

(12/16/2019) - The holiday season can be a time for giving but it can also be a time for theft and this can bring big impacts to big box stores, locally owned stores, and the general public.

Lieutenant Rick Herren with the Saginaw Township Police Department says retailers are targeted during the holiday season because stores are typically more busy.

"It's much easier to get away with things because you are lost in the crowd," he said.

Last week, the Saginaw Township Police Department worked together with neighboring agencies to conduct a retail fraud blitz to curb shoplifting.

As a result of the two day operation, six people were arrested and several hundred dollars worth of stolen property was recovered.

For smaller and locally owned businesses, keeping an eye out for shoplifters is much more important.

"It's not something we deal with a lot because, you know, I'd like think that people feel a little bit differently from going to Walmart and picking up something from the shelves then they do going to a small business," Brian Schneider, the manager at Roger's Hobby Center in Saginaw, said.

Schneider said the store does have security measures in place to deter shoplifting. He said that when someone does shoplift from a small business, it impacts their bottom line more so than a larger store.

"You are hurting someone who is probably in the same kind of position you are," he said.

While shoplifting is a concern for businesses, trying not to become a victim of a porch pirate is something the public should be doing, police say.

Herren recommends that people who do online shopping should track the progress of their packages and to make sure they are home when the package is expected to be delivered.

"I would try very hard to be available when that package is going to be delivered," he said. "That is, that has been in the last few years and will continue to be a very large problem."

Herren said making this type of crime a felony in Michigan is a step in the right direction to prevent people from stealing packages.

"We need hold these people accountable," Herren said. "We are putting our foot down and saying 'this is not okay.' You cannot victimize our citizens while they are out trying to make a living."