Michigan attorney general issues series of consumer alerts for holiday shopping season

(11/27/19) - To avoid the stress, headache and sometimes swindling that comes along with the holiday shopping season, the state's top attorney is sending out a series of alerts to consumers.

First, be aware of drop-shipping. That's when a seller sets up a website and sells products that the seller does not keep in stock. These are online 'middlemen' who keep the difference between the wholesale and retail price -- and cost you extra money.

When shopping online make sure you secure your mobile device with up to date anti-virus and anti-spyware software. Use a pop-up blocker - and do not shop on public wi-fi.

If you're out and about, Oklahoma mom Roslyn Taylor and Clio mom Amber Dudzik have their own safety advice.

"Be cautious of who's around you. Be aware of your surroundings as you're shopping while you're on the phone. Just be cautious," Taylor said.

"Really try not to wait until last minute because things are picked over. You can't expect to have the same selection at the end of the night that you may have in the morning," Dudzik said.

The attorney general also says to give wisely to charity. The AG's office has an online database of more than 7,000 charities that solicit in Michigan along with an annual professional fundraising report.

Lastly, understand the rebate reality. It may go without saying, but the fine print may limit your discount to "stock on hand." Or your rebate could be mailed to you in a piece of junk mail that retailers hope you throw out.

If you decide to stay home or refrain from holiday shopping all together - you won't be alone.

"I will be sleep or watching TV with a cup of coffee Friday," Wanda Bady said.

For more advice and for any complaints this holiday shopping season there's an easy online form to fill out on the state's website.