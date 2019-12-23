Holiday travel off to a smooth start in Mid-Michigan

(12/23/2019) - According to AAA -- more than 3.6 million Michiganders will be traveling over the holidays - making it the highest number since they began their projections in 2000.

Despite those record numbers, travelers coming in and out of Flint’s Bishop Airport Monday experienced no long waits and no delays.

David Allen and his wife spent 6 hours of their day Monday traveling from their home in Oklahoma to spend the holidays in Frankenmuth.

"We enjoy spending, especially Christmas time because I like the snow and we get to come to Michigan,” said Allen, who was home visiting his mother. “But I think visiting with family and being around your loved ones Christmas time."

Part of their trip consisted of a layover in Atlanta -- the world's busiest airport. But they were surprised to find it was quiet.

"It was an easy trip we figured that there would be a lot of traffic and a lot of inconvenience getting on the plane but the crowds were really not that bad even in Atlanta,” added Allen.

Another traveler was just wrapping up spending his holiday a little early with his family before heading back home to Tennessee.

"I was fortunate to get two days off of work in Nashville and I booked a quick trip to Michigan to see family and friends,” said Peyton Thiel, who grew up up in Davison. “I have South Carolina relatives that visited as well. So I saw the whole crew, the whole team we had fun."

While Thiel was only in Michigan for about 36 hours -- every minute was worth it.

"Landed at Midnight, leaving at 7 o'clock the next day,” said Thiel. “Pretty much that's all it takes is that 36-hour window of seeing family, friends that make that holiday spirit...it makes it real."

Coming back home for the holidays -- Scott Recker was picked up from the airport by his dad. And he’s looking forward to a break from work and spending quality time with loved ones.

"Just family you know, needed some time off in Texas, even though the weather is a little nicer there but can't beat home for the holidays you know," said Recker.