(11/22/19) - Holidays in the Heart of the City is a project of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw.

Here are some of the highlights of the event:

- City Lighting Ceremonies at 5:45pm Water Treatment Plant

-Free Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

- Downtown Saginaw Farmers' Market "Holiday Market"

- Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Gazebo in Old Saginaw City

- 1,200 luminaries

- Fireworks at 8:30pm from Ojibway Island

