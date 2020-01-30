Police: Holly Academy placed on lockdown after gunshots from hunters

(1/30/2020) - Students and staff at Holly Academy were placed on lockdown for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon after gunshots were reported near the school.

The gunshots came toward the end of the school day around 3:30 p.m. Michigan State Police responded to the area and searched for the source of the shots.

Students and staff were held in the school until about 4:20 p.m. while police searched the facility to make sure nothing suspicious happened inside. Everyone was allowed to leave after investigators found no evidence.

Michigan State Police say they couldn't find the exact source of the gunshots, but they believe hunters may have fired the shots. The school is located on the west side of Holly.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident Thursday evening.