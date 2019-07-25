Holly Recreation Area dump site won't reopen this year

(7/25/19) - Camping is a popular Michigan past-time.

And you don't have to go far to reserve your spot out in the woods.

However, one state park is dealing with an issue since 2017 that is a bit of an inconvenience to some.

While some may "rough it" with a small tent in the woods, while others roll up to their campsite with all the modern conveniences of home.

"It's like being up north close. You're surrounded by trees. The lakes are really beautiful. The beach is gorgeous," said Fenton resident Pam Coffin.

Eugene Quackenbush from Waterford added, "We've been watching the birds feed out of the brushes.Groundhogs laying out here in the middle of the yard."

And when you gotta go, you don't have to worry about smelly outhouses.

But, when it comes time to dump your waste, you will have to find another location, as Holly State Recreation Area had to shut down it's facility due to a failure of their system.

Shawn Speaker, Park Supervisor for the Holly State Recreation Area commented, "It's been a little bit of a challenge from an engineering standpoint and everything. But, we are close to the finish line and hoping to actually get the thing redone for the next year's camping season."

Engineering plans are almost complete with bids on the contract expected later this year.

Campers are not too concerned with the outage.

Dawn Mammen from Waterford said, "I think it will be ok. So, we kind of found that out coming in, but with living locally and then there's a bunch of other campgrounds around, my husband doesn't think it will be too big of an issue to just kind of go somewhere else. So, we'll make it work."

"Well it might be for other people, but I have one at my own house.I can do...so, I made that years ago," Quackenbush added.

Be sure to check first to see what other public campgrounds will accept your waste.

Many RV centers will allow you to make that pit-stop for a small charge.