Holly says anyone concerned about coronavirus should avoid calling 911

(3/24/2020) - The village of Holly is asking people to call a nurse line rather than 911 for nonemergency coronavirus calls.

Village officials say anyone in Oakland County with questions or concerns about coronavirus can call the county's on-call nurse number at 1-800-848-5533.

Village Manager Jerry Walker said an increase in 911 calls about coronavirus concerns are jamming up their system. Anyone concerned about their symptoms should call the nurse number rather than 911.

The state of Michigan also has a coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136.