Home Depot confirms Burton employee tested positive for coronavirus

(4/20/20) - Home Depot said an employee in its Burton store had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The company said the worker was in quarantine.

A Home Depot spokesperson said, "We're concerned about our associate's recovery and everyone's safety. So, we're taking this very seriously with everyone's safety in mind, in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities."

The company said it was taking additional steps to clean and disinfect the store and would continue disinfecting high-touch and high-traffic areas several times a day.

