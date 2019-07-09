Home Depot volunteers help revamp Davison American Legion Post

(7/9/19) - Some Home Depot workers used their time off the clock to help a non-profit veterans group.

They did yard work Tuesday at the Davison American Legion Post.

The project was made possible through grants and donations from the Home Depot Foundation and Behr.

And the improvements could not have come at a better time for the American Legion.

Post Commander Dan O'Neill said, "It's been 26 years since our post has been able to be redone. We've given all our money to the veterans, to scholarships, to boys state, girls state, baseball. Everything we've done here, we've given back all the money, and we haven't been able to do it ourselves."

The Home Depot volunteers were from the Corunna Road store in Flint Township.

The Legion Post was also repainted recently, thanks to Behr.

