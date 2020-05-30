'Home Town Heroes Fly Over' set for Saturday in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Sat 5:25 AM, May 30, 2020

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (5/30/20) - Be sure to look to the skies Saturday, May 30 for a Hometown Heroes Fly Over.

'Operation Gratitude' said the planes would fly above McLaren Hospital in Lapeer at 2:40 p.m.

They were scheduled to be in Flint over McLaren Hospital at 2:55 p.m., and Hurley Medical Center at 3:10 p.m.

Organizers said the planes would fly over Memorial Healthcare in Owosso at 3:20 p.m. and Ascension Healthcare in Grand Blanc at 3:30 p.m.

The event was set to wrap up with a missing man formation at Holly National Cemetary at 3:40 p.m.

Organizers said the Home Town Heroes Fly Over was part of an annual Home Town Heroes program that ran from May through September.

 
