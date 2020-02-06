A spike in fire-related deaths creates push for residents to get smoke detectors

(2/6/2020) - A mother and her three sons are dead after a fire broke out at their Grand Rapids home early Wednesday.

Fire investigators say they didn't find any signs of working smoke detectors in the residence.

This tragedy brought the total number of fire deaths in Michigan to 22 so far in 2020. That's twice as many as this time last year.

Fire officials say a few simple steps could make all the difference for residents if a fire breaks out in their homes, especially installing smoke detectors.

"Every home should have a working smoke detector in every bedroom, in the hallway outside the bedroom and at least one on every single floor," said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Smoke detectors can and do save lives.

"Mount it on a ceiling. The smoke goes up to the ceiling first, it activates and gives you the earliest possible warning you can get," Wilkinson said.

Experts say nighttime is when people are at the highest risk.

"We encourage everybody to sleep with your bedroom door closed. By sleeping with your bedroom door closed, it also buys you time and keeps that smoke from entering your bedroom," Wilkinson said.

Many newer model smoke detectors and combination carbon monoxide detectors have seven to 10-year batteries already installed. So the batteries don't have to be replaced during the life of the detector.

For residents who can't afford detectors, many fire departments in Mid-Michigan can help. Most have programs to install them in your home at no cost.