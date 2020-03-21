Home health care professional says pandemic doesn't change how she operates

(03/21/20) - Health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are not just in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities, but inside homes, too.

"We go in faithfully and blindly, so we are at risk," said Montoya Curry-Smith, RN.

Nurse Curry-Smith is the clinical supervisor for AdvisaCare and has nearly 20 years of experience. She says that she is taking the same precautions during this pandemic that she normally does every day.

"We have the flu and the cold always, and if you think about it, it's the same precautions," Curry-Smith said.

The benefit of a home care nurse means quickly addressing symptoms and isolating someone if that is what needs to be done.

Curry-Smith had to do that Friday when one of the six patients she visited was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"The client had severe upper respiratory problems, and so I had to call the doctor. And right then, the doctor said 'nope, quarantine her,'" Curry-Smith said.

Sweet-spirited Mary Curry was one of Curry-Smith's clients Friday. She told ABC12 why she prefers home care to hospital care.

"They have a good personality. They don't mind their jobs. They take interest in you," Curry said. "She's going to take care of me."

The young-at-heart Flint resident who is recovering from another ailment said she is concerned about coronavirus.

"I know it's serious. It's nothing that we're playing with. It's something that's taking over the world if we don't stop it," Curry said.

Curry-Smith said the main question she is asked is how different is it dealing with the pandemic inside of a home versus a hospital.

"We see everybody. We don't know who's been in your home. So, we go in blindly," she said.

But depending on the condition of the client she's seeing, Curry-Smith may use more personal protective equipment.

"If I have a home care client that has wound care, I'm going to come in. I'm going to come fully clothed," she said. "I'm going to have on a gown. Depending on what I'm coming to see that client for, that's what I'm going to come prepared for."

"We just do our gloves, our gowns, everything that we need to do to protect ourselves that we would normally do for contact and droplet protection," Curry-Smith said. "I do the same thing. I come in the door. I wash my hands. In between, I wash my hands. I leave, I wash my hands, and I just have faith in God."

When coordinating the home care for someone who has contracted or is suspected of having a COVID-19 infection, the CDC says the patient must first be stable enough to receive care at home, have appropriate caregivers available, have a separate bedroom to recover, resources for food, access to personal protective equipment and make sure no one else living in the home may be at an increased risk for complications from COVID-19.

Curry-Smith says AdvisaCare is still taking clients during the pandemic.