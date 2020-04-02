Questions abound over the definition of critical infrastructure.

Those are the businesses and organizations allowed to remain open under Governor Whitmer's shelter in place order. But some wonder whether certain shoppers might be taking advantage and bending the rules. That includes for home improvement projects.

Home improvement shoppers bending Michigan coronavirus rules?

“It is a big deal and should not be taken lightly.”

Janice Ashford works on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

“I feel a lot of people aren’t doing as we’re supposed to be doing,” says Janice in Thursday interview conducted via Facebook Messenger.

As a healthcare provider, she regularly works with medical equipment, which requires the occasional trip to a home improvement store. Janice reached out to ABC 12 after running into behavior she says goes against everything for which she and her colleagues are so desperately fighting.

“They feel, since they’re bored, it’s okay just to take off and go to say Home Depot or Menards to get building supplies, paint, whatever,” argues Janice. “Those stores are only open for emergency purposes.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home, stay safe order imposes limits on travel and restricts errands to the essentials in an effort to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

“I have to go there once in a while to get supplies to do my job,” Janice relates. “I see a lot of other people just doing whatever… that’s not helping the spread of this virus.”

Today in Bay County – an ABC 12 crew still found dozens of cars in the parking lot. Venturing out to tackle that home improvement project, Janice argues, isn’t just bending the rules, but putting lives-- including hers--in danger.

“If the only thing we have to do to protect ourselves is to stay away… that seems like the simplest thing in life anybody could ever do,” Janice points out.

Janice’s message has one simple takeaway:

“Just stay home, that’s my biggest tip… get us back on track, get everybody back working and get the economy back on track.”

