Home of Mark David Latunski from Bacon murder case foreclosed, up for auction

(1/23/2020) - The Shiawassee County home and property belonging to murder suspect Mark David Latunski could be up for auction soon after a local credit union foreclosed on him.

Security Credit Union published a notice of foreclosure in the Argus-Press newspaper in Owosso on Thursday, indicating the residence will be put up for auction on Feb. 26 if the mortgage isn't paid off.

The residence at 703 Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township is where police say 50-year-old Latunski murdered and mutilated 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.

Bacon's family reported him missing on Christmas day after he failed to show up for breakfast. Police allegedly found his body in a secret room in the basement of Latunski's home.

Neighbors have recounted bizarre incidents in October and November, when frightened young men ran from the house to seek help.

Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin, who is representing Latunski, has filed a notice with the court saying he plans to seek an insanity defense. Legal proceedings are on hold while Latunski undergoes mental competency testing.