HomeGoods opening first Mid-Michigan store in Saginaw next month

(8/27/2019) - A new retailer is entering the Mid-Michigan market in September.

HomeGoods, which specializes in lower priced home decor, is planning to open a nearly 25,000-square-foot store in Saginaw's Valley Center at 3321 Tittabawassee Road on Sept. 8.

The retailer is owned by the same company as T.J. Maxx and Marshall's. It offers a wide selection of items for every room of the house at 20 to 60 percent less than other stores, according to a press release.

“Our amazing values, brand names and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” said HomeGoods President John Ricciuti. “With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values."

HomeGoods has stores in the Detroit area, but this will be the first store in Flint or the Tri Cities.

The store is filling 65 full-time and part-time positions. Regular hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The grand opening celebration starts at 8 a.m. Sept. 8 with special offers continuing through 8 p.m.