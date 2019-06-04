Homeless Angels prepares for open houses at new Owosso shelter

(6/4/2019) - Shiawassee County's first homeless shelter is planning to open this weekend.

Homeless Angels is planning to open a homeless shelter in Owosso.

The community funded Homeless Angels has spent months renovating its building in Owosso, allowing the group to house and care for up to 30 people.

"This has been a need here for greater then 20 years," said Homeless Angels President Timothy Baise. "There are people living in tents, by the airport, in cars right now as were sitting here talking."

Located in Owosso, the shelter will be the first of its kind able to house and help up to 30 people in need.

"We're going to be able to feed, house, clothe, and give back," Baise said. "Really, the mission for this is to lift people up, give them hope and get them back out onto their feet."

The shelter will have three separate rooms for sleeping: One for men, one for women and one for families. It will also have separate laundry facilities and showers for those who may just need those resources.

"Our goal is to get them in, find out what that root cause of the issue is and then build from there to get them out of that situation," Baise said. "So we need all of the resources. We need every tool that we can possibly carry because we don't know what they need."

The nonprofit will be holding open houses on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for community members to learn about the organization's mission.

The open houses will include a raffle with the proceeds helping pay for operating the shelter.