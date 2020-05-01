Homeless people in Michigan receiving shelter for coronavirus quarantines

(5/1/2020) - Homeless people in Michigan who need to quarantine due to coronavirus are eligible for housing from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state announced a program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday to provide housing in hotels, motels and other housing for any homeless people who are:

-- Diagnosed with coronavirus but don't need hospitalization.

-- Directly exposed to coronavirus and need to quarantine based on a public health official's advice.

-- At high risk of severe illness from coronavirus, such as people over age 65 or suffering from underlying health conditions.

“We must do everything in our power to protect our most vulnerable populations during this ongoing public health crisis, and that includes protecting the health and safety of homeless Michiganders, no matter their circumstances,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

FEMA will reimburse communities up to 75% to provide emergency housing for eligible homeless people. The state is receiving help from Michigan's hospitality industry for the homeless program.

“Individuals who are homeless always face health risks, but the risk is so much greater because of COVID-19 — for them and for their communities,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. “These hotel units can reduce infection rates and save lives.”